CLOSE
National
Home > National

Michelle Obama’s Elle Cover And Editorial Is A Win For Women In Fashion [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Today Show Day of the Girl

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN


Via madamenoire.com:

Michelle Obama is on a press tour for her new book, “Becoming,” and we’re here for all the benefits of our First Lady in the spotlight. The 54-year-old is twirling on the cover of Elle Magazine’s December issue. While the cover features her, peer deeper into the designs and see all throughout the cover and editorial she is supporting women designers.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Mrs. Obama is giving us the business, literally, wearing a white button-down Dior dress with pleats. It’s paired with a leather-like bustier and the on-trend lace sock heels by Gianvito Rossi. I’m here for this look! Maria Grazia Churi is the current Artistic Director at Dior and the first woman to hold this position. She formerly designed at Valentino.

SEE ALSO: Michelle Obama Reveals She Used IVF After Having A Miscarriage

Michelle also wore custom Sally La Pointe Resort 2019. Yes for supporting women designers!

Her glam team was also filled with women. Her hairdresser was Yene Damtew, whose work has been featured in GQ and more.

Damtew posted the photo to her Instagram and said, “I am honored and humbled to be a part of this moment!”

Her makeup artist was Carl Ray. The photographer was Miller Mobley, making it a woman based team that was on set. Styling was done by Meredith Koop.

The colors of the shoot also hold significance. The white represents hope and faith, during a time when our country definitely needs it. The silver is a luxurious color representing modernity and glamour. Tell us what you think of Michelle Obama’s cover of Elle!

See more photos of Michelle Obama below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

14 photos Launch gallery

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

Continue reading Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers




Michelle Obama’s Elle Cover And Editorial Is A Win For Women In Fashion [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close