CLOSE
ATL
Home > ATL

36th Annual Holiday Can-A-Thon November 30th

2 reads
Leave a comment
36th Holiday Can-a-thon

Source: 11 Alive / Radio Ome

Come join Radio One & 11 Alive for the 36th Annual Holiday Can-A-Thon!

According to The Atlanta Community Food Bank, 1 in 7 people in Metro Atlanta and North Georgia rely on food pantries to help feed their families, so we want you to join us at Atlantic Station, Infinite Energy Ctr, Cumberland Mall, or The Rome Corps. Check out the times below…

Atlantic Station – 5am-2pm

Infinite Energy Ctr – 5am-1pm

Cumberland Mall – 5am-1pm

The Rome Corps – 7am-1pm

 

1 in 4 children in metro Atlanta lives in a home that is food insecure – that means their parents struggle to afford enough food to feed their family. Let’s help make sure they have an amazing Holiday season.

Holiday Can-A-Thon

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close