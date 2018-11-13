36th Annual Holiday Can-A-Thon November 30th

Come join Radio One & 11 Alive for the 36th Annual Holiday Can-A-Thon!
According to The Atlanta Community Food Bank, 1 in 7 people in Metro Atlanta and North Georgia rely on food pantries to help feed their families, so we want you to join us at Atlantic Station, Infinite Energy Ctr, Cumberland Mall, or The Rome Corps. Check out the times below…
Atlantic Station – 5am-2pm
Infinite Energy Ctr – 5am-1pm
Cumberland Mall – 5am-1pm
The Rome Corps – 7am-1pm
1 in 4 children in metro Atlanta lives in a home that is food insecure – that means their parents struggle to afford enough food to feed their family. Let’s help make sure they have an amazing Holiday season.