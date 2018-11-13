CLOSE
National
Home > National

HBO Reveals ‘Game of Thrones” Season 8 Premiere Date

7 reads
Leave a comment
The Night King

Source: HBO / HBO

The release date for the final season of Game of Thrones has finally been revealed!

HBO announced Tuesday morning the final season will air in April but with no actual date, so we know that we at atleast have five more months to go.

The network also gave fans a promotional video for season 8. The catch is that it does not contain any new footage, so it’s not a season 8 trailer. However, the video does tease all of the conflict we have seen the characters go through and build up to their final confrontation with the White Walkers. So in short, it sets the stage for the final season by getting you excited with old but fan-favorite scenes and quotes, plus that classic music that we love!

Watch the teaser video below and get ready because April is going to be something special!

HBO Reveals ‘Game of Thrones” Season 8 Premiere Date was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close