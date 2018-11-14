CLOSE
Moneybagg Yo ft. J. Cole “Say Na,” Mahalia ft. Kojey Radical “One Night Only” & More | Daily Visuals 11.13.18

Moneybagg Yo links up with J. Cole after washing some thangs and Mahalia wants you to know she ain't no one night stand, fool! Today's Daily Visuals.

After years of randomly dropping material Moneybagg Yo finally released his debut studio album Reset and today comes through with one of the album’s standout cuts featuring none other than J. Cole.

Linking up with rapper that went platinum with no features in the visual to “Say Na,” Moneybagg Yo finds himself macking a pretty young woman during the late night in a Laundromat before hitting the block to link up with Cole. On the low there be some shorties at the Laundromat after dark. Just sayin.’

On a softer note Mahalia links up with their homegirls to look into the camera and pass judgement on advantage takin’ ass men watching this Kojey Radical assisted clip to “One Night Only.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Roy Woods, Trouble and Mike WiLL Made-It featuring Lil 1, and more.

MONEYBAGG YO FT. J. COLE – “SAY NA”

MAHALIA & KOJEY RADICAL – “ONE NIGHT ONLY”

ROY WOODS – “SNOW WHITE”

TROUBLE & MIKE WILL MADE-IT FT. LIL 1 – “PULL DAT CASH OUT/DECEMBER”

WESTSIDE MCFLY FT. RJMRLA – “B*TCH PLEASE”

LIL RAYNE – “I MIGHT”

