Anderson Paak stopped by Hot 107.9 to talk about his latest album, his work ethic and why he can’t wait to bring his kids on tour. He also spoke to Reec about what is was like working with Dre in studio and what we can expect from him in the future. Check out the video

Hot:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

____

Also On Hot 107.9: