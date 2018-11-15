In case you missed Quick Silva’s Vitamin of the Day… Quick talked about the process of getting to where you want to be. It’s not always the glamorous life you imagined when you start out, trying to peruse your dreams. He discussed people being afraid to start at the bottom because that’s not the way your vision looked in your head. Quick reminds you to stop fearing the unknown and just get started. For the full vitamin look at the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Living In Fear, Get Started was originally published on 92q.com

