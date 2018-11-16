Dwyane Wade Shares Daughter’s Name!

Last week, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade announced the birth of their baby girl via surrogate. The two took to social media to share their excitement for their new baby girl.
🎵 When i wake up in the morning’ love And the sunlight hurts my eyes And somethin’ without warnin’ love Bears heavy on my mind Then i look at you And the worlds alright with me Just one look at you And i know it’s gonna be A lovely day! We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that, our miracle baby, arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance @gabunion ❤️ ♥️ ♥️
Thursday, Wade shared the name of the new baby via Instagram by showing off his tattoo.
Congrats again to Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade on baby Kaavia James Union Wade!
