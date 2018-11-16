CLOSE
Dwyane Wade Shares Daughter’s Name!

Last week, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade announced the birth of their baby girl via surrogate. The two took to social media to share their excitement for their new baby girl.

Thursday, Wade shared the name of the new baby via Instagram by showing off his tattoo.

Congrats again to Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade on baby Kaavia James Union Wade!

