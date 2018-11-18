CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dallas Austin Reveals Kim Porter Inspired ‘Drumline’

Rest in power Kim Porter.

7 reads
Leave a comment
Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006 - Fashion For Relief - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The late Kim Porter touched more lives than we can imagine and the Hip-Hop world is still in mourning. Producer Dallas Austin paid homage to his childhood friend, and prom date, and offered up some history in the process.

“This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do,” wrote Austin on IG for the caption of their prom photo. “…my mom and Kim’s mom was pregnant with us at the same time in Columbus …I have never known a life without Kim porter from kindergarten through all of our life long experiences in high school, having matching bmws or her being the biggest believer in me making it as a producer and us getting out of Columbus to be somebody ..and we made it!!”

It also turns out the Austin and Porter’s relationship is what inspired the film Drumline, which starred Nick Cannon and Zoe Saldana.

Say word? Austin added: “we were inseparable I feel like a part of my soul has has been taken away ..most people don’t know that Zoe Saldana played the role of Kim in ‘drumline’ as nick cannon played my character.”

Kim Porter was found dead in her home on Thursday (Nov. 15). Her exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

Rest in power Kim Porter.

View this post on Instagram

Oh well here it goes :our famous prom pic : This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do…my mom and Kim’s mom was pregnant with us at the same time in Columbus …I have never known a life without Kim porter from kindergarten through all of our life long experiences in high school, having matching bmws or her being the biggest believer in me making it as a producer and us getting out of Columbus to be somebody ..and we made it!! we were inseparable I feel like a part of my soul has has been taken away ..most people don’t know that Zoe Saldana played the role of Kim in “drumline” as nick cannon played my character ..we saw purple rain 15times in the theater and if you knew her you knew a strong beautiful smiling gangster angel ! I know GOD is perfect but sometimes even perfect can make a mistake 😥I send prayers out to the kids and our family and my brother @diddy this is a hard one but we will get though it love you @ladykp 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Dallas Austin (@dallasaustins) on

Dallas Austin Reveals Kim Porter Inspired ‘Drumline’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close