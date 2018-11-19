Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms Joins PAYUSA & Reec For The Turkey Give Away

For the past 10 years Positive American Youth distributes thousands of turkeys to families in need through their on going initiative to fight hunger. This year was no different as PAYUSA has distributed frozen turkeys at multiple locations.

The climax of the Thanksgiving Themed give away was Sunday 11/18 when the City of Atlanta’s Office of Constituent Services lent their support to serve the people alongside Positive American Youth. The Mayor of Atlanta, Mrs. Keisha Lance-Bottoms came out to meet the people and hand out a few turkeys herself! Additional support came from John Foy & Associates and Amerigroup. Hot dogs and snacks were also offered courtesy of PAYUSA and Side Walk BBQ.