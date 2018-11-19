Rapper 6ix9ine Arrested for Racketeering in NYC

6ix9ine’s week has just turned for the worse. Last night, ATF agents arrested the rapper and associates from Tr3yway Entertainment in New York City for racketeering and firearms. source: TMZ

According to reports, the arrest stemmed from a long investigation conducted by ATF, NYPD and Homeland Security. In addition to the Tekashi69, three others were taken into custody including his ex-manager Shottie and Faheem Walter, also known as Crippy, who was shot at a few weeks ago after 6ix was given 4 years probation for his sex case.

Last week, 6ix9ine reportedly fired Shottie, Tr3yway Entertainment and canceled his upcoming tour. His debut album, DUMMY BOY is scheduled for a release this Friday, November 23.

