Rapper 6ix9ine Arrested for Racketeering in NYC

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

6ix9ine’s week has just turned for the worse. Last night, ATF agents arrested the rapper and associates from Tr3yway Entertainment in New York City for racketeering and firearms. source: TMZ

According to reports, the arrest stemmed from a long investigation conducted by ATF, NYPD and Homeland Security. In addition to the Tekashi69, three others were taken into custody including his ex-manager Shottie and Faheem Walter, also known as Crippy, who was shot at a few weeks ago after 6ix was given 4 years probation for his sex case.

Last week, 6ix9ine reportedly fired Shottie, Tr3yway Entertainment and canceled his upcoming tour. His debut album, DUMMY BOY is scheduled for a release this Friday, November 23.

Rapper 6ix9ine Arrested for Racketeering in NYC was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

