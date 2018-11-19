6ix9ine’s week has just turned for the worse. Last night, ATF agents arrested the rapper and associates from Tr3yway Entertainment in New York City for racketeering and firearms. source: TMZ
According to reports, the arrest stemmed from a long investigation conducted by ATF, NYPD and Homeland Security. In addition to the Tekashi69, three others were taken into custody including his ex-manager Shottie and Faheem Walter, also known as Crippy, who was shot at a few weeks ago after 6ix was given 4 years probation for his sex case.
Last week, 6ix9ine reportedly fired Shottie, Tr3yway Entertainment and canceled his upcoming tour. His debut album, DUMMY BOY is scheduled for a release this Friday, November 23.
Twitter Reacts To Vic Mensa Offering Tekashi69 & DJ Akademiks The Fade, Ladies Also Thirsting
Twitter Reacts To Vic Mensa Offering Tekashi69 & DJ Akademiks The Fade, Ladies Also Thirsting
1.Source: 1 of 60
2.Source: 2 of 60
3.Source: 3 of 60
4.Source: 4 of 60
5.Source: 5 of 60
6.Source: 6 of 60
7.Source: 7 of 60
8.Source: 8 of 60
9.Source: 9 of 60
10.Source: 10 of 60
11.Source: 11 of 60
12.Source: 12 of 60
13.Source: 13 of 60
14.Source: 14 of 60
15.Source: 15 of 60
16.Source: 16 of 60
17.Source: 17 of 60
18.Source: 18 of 60
19.Source: 19 of 60
20.Source: 20 of 60
21.Source: 21 of 60
22.Source: 22 of 60
23.Source: 23 of 60
24.Source: 24 of 60
25.Source: 25 of 60
26.Source: 26 of 60
27.Source: 27 of 60
28.Source: 28 of 60
29.Source: 29 of 60
30.Source: 30 of 60
31.Source: 31 of 60
32.Source: 32 of 60
33.Source: 33 of 60
34.Source: 34 of 60
35.Source: 35 of 60
36.Source: 36 of 60
37.Source: 37 of 60
38.Source: 38 of 60
39.Source: 39 of 60
40.Source: 40 of 60
41.Source: 41 of 60
42.Source: 42 of 60
43.Source: 43 of 60
44.Source: 44 of 60
45.Source: 45 of 60
46.Source: 46 of 60
47.Source: 47 of 60
48.Source: 48 of 60
49.Source: 49 of 60
Rapper 6ix9ine Arrested for Racketeering in NYC was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com