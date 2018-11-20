A Houston couple is facing robbery charges, police say they lured their victim on a dating app then stole his car.

Melvin Johnson and Jeanette Wilson, both 17, were arrested Sunday after a short pursuit, ABC 13 reports.

Police say the pair set up their 23-year-old victim, who picked up Wilson and drove her to her apartment expecting to have sex with her. Instead he was beaten, ABC reports.

Johnson is accused of jumping the victim and stealing his car.

The victim was left with bruises and lacerations after the attack. His stolen car was found a short time later.

Both Johnson and Wilson are facing charges of robbery with serious bodily injury.

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft 20 photos Launch gallery Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft 1. Kim Kardashian West 1 of 20 2. Usher 2 of 20 3. LL Cool J 3 of 20 4. Tyler Perry 4 of 20 5. Kanye West 5 of 20 6. Young Buck 6 of 20 7. Sean Combs 7 of 20 8. 50 Cent 8 of 20 9. Zoe Saldana 9 of 20 10. Rihanna 10 of 20 11. Nelly 11 of 20 12. Shelden Williams 12 of 20 13. Queen Latifah 13 of 20 14. Antoine Walke 14 of 20 15. Cuttino Mobley 15 of 20 16. Sean Taylor 16 of 20 17. ASAP Rocky 17 of 20 18. John Legend 18 of 20 19. Nicki Minaj 19 of 20 20. Amber Rose 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Couple Used Dating App To Lure Robbery Victim With Sex was originally published on blackamericaweb.com