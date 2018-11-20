[WATCH] 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Bri Steves

11.20.18
Bri Steves

Source: J.Belle / other

Bri Steves is killing the charts with her new single, “Jealously” but we wanted to know just a little bit more about her. DJ Ace kicks it with the songstress to play a little game.

A Couple Of Things To Take Away:

On what items she cannot do without on the road:

“lip gloss, edge control and phone.”

Ace wanted to know a little more on how Bri handles her edges, the songstress breaks down the whole process of how to properly get those edges right including using a bandana.

Bri also admitted she slid into Drake’s DMs once but not to get with him but to get him to listen to some of her music but she deleted it before he could see it.

And a Philly struggle meal is beanies and weenies.

Watch the full interview below:

Bri Steves Invades 92.7 The Block

Bri Steves Invades 92.7 The Block

Bri Steves Invades 92.7 The Block

Bri Steves Invades 92.7 The Block

 

 

[WATCH] 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Bri Steves was originally published on 927theblock.com

