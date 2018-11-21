Sponsor A Child For Christmas Angels 2018

It’s that time of year again for Hot 107.9’s Christmas Angels Campaign. Help a family in need this holiday season.

Last year, families and children in need received gifts sponsored by YOU our loyal listeners. This year we are doing it again and we want you to join us!

Starting November 23rd we will read “Christmas Angel Letters” from families across Georgia. When you hear a letter that touches your heart, call in and become a sponsor for that Christmas Angel Letter.

Contact Bre Singleton at 404-832-7250 or via email at bresingleton@radio-one.com to become a Christmas Angel Sponsor today. Christmas Angels 2018 is brought to you by Praise 102.5 and Amerigroup Community Care!

AMERIGROUP Community Care, visit http://www.chooseagp.com Or call 1-888- GA-ENROLL and choose AMERIGROUP Community Care.

***Unfortunately, we cannot accept any new Christmas Angels recipients. We wish you the best of luck this holiday season***

Also On Hot 107.9: