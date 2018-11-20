CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Breath: 5 Types Of People Who Are DEVASTATED When Facebook Shuts Down

We hold them in our hearts and spirits.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Facebook logo is seen on an android mobile phone...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Early Tuesday morning, much of the Internet was left in shambles when Facebook went down for a ton of users.

The social media site went offline, along with Instagram, after having a similar problem over a week ago, according to USA Today.

FB users were beginning to question their allegiance to the site, while Twitter users were enjoying the show.

 

Most people have their preferred forms of social media and when it comes to Facebook, there are five groups in particular whose world was shook when Facebook decided to stop working.

Hit the next pages to find out which people need all the support when a crisis like this happens again.

Breath: 5 Types Of People Who Are DEVASTATED When Facebook Shuts Down was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close