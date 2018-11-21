Black Republican Mia Love Loses After Playing The Race Card

Utah’s Republican Rep. Mia Love, who’s Black, tried everything—including playing the race card against Democrats—to retain her congressional seat. But she still came up short.

Love was defeated in her bid for a third term in Congress by Democrat Ben McAdams who held a lead of about 700 votes two weeks after Election Day, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

It’s unclear what the political future holds for Love, who made history as the first and only Black Republican woman in Congress. Many in the GOP hoped that her political success would help to bring racial diversity to the party.

Utah is one of the reddest states in the nation, yet Love found herself in a tight race against McAdams. In September, she went on Fox News radio and accused the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic National Committee of targeting her seat because she’s Black.

“They do not like the fact that I am a Black female Republican doing everything I possibly can to talk about the issues that help people go from the lowest common denominator up,” Love said in the interview.

Her re-election bid was also derailed by a campaign finance scandal. Love was in hot water with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) over her team improperly raising more than a million dollars for a primary election that was never expected to happen–a violation of campaign rules.

Adding salt to her wounds, President Donald Trump mocked Love’s expected campaign loss the day after the midterms.

“Mia Love gave me no love and she lost,” Trump said, naming Love among incumbent House members who didn’t shower him with praise and were defeated. “Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia.”

