Dreamville Records Artist Cozz Discusses J Cole Teaching Him How To Meditate & Life Before The Record Deal

Cozz

Source: Sebastien Prudent / Sebastien Prudent

The Progress Report caught up with Dreamville Records/ Interscope Records artist Cozz about signing with J Cole, Win or Lose Tour life with Dom Kennedy, South Central LA roots, music & more!

