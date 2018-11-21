CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Beyoncé To Release Holidayoncé Capsule Collection

3 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018

Source: Tyler Mitchell / Courtesy of Vogue

You thought Beyonce wasn’t going to put people in the holiday spirit?

The Houston superstar has released her 2018 holiday collection featuring wrapping paper, sweatshirts and scarves. You can purchase it on her official site.

Among the must gets: bright yellow and black sweatpants emblazoned with the phrase Holidayoncé and “homecoming” wrapping paper decked out in pink and black.

Get in the Holidayoncé spirit!

RELATED: Beyonce Tops Forbes Highest Paid Women In Music

RELATED: SECURE THE BAG: Beyonce & Jay-Z’s OTR II Tour Grosses More Than $250 Million

Beyoncé To Release Holidayoncé Capsule Collection was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close