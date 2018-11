In case you missed Quick Silva’s Vitamin of The Day… Quick Silva stressed the importance of making sure you always try. Even if the situation looks like it’s dead ended and you don’t have hope…You have to still try. Don’t be afraid of failure, either you win or you learn. Listen to video above to hear the full vitamin.

Vitamin Of The Day: You Won’t Know Until You Try was originally published on 92q.com

