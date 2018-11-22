Jamie Foxx Would Rob Floyd Mayweather To Give To The Poor | Extra Butter

If you could rob from the rich and give to the poor, who would you rob? Yeah. Us too but on this episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine we go inside the movie Robin Hood starring Jamie Foxx, Taren Egerton and Jamie Dornan. While this isn’t a modern update of Robin Hood it is told like you never seen before. Think of Batman but set in the dark ages.

Taren plays Robin, Lord of Loxley who gets sent to war right after finding the love of his life who introduces him to the concept of taking from the rich and giving to the poor. Years pass and he comes back home a war-hardened Crusader only to find his palace in Loxley a shell of it’s former self. While looking for his once wife he runs into a Moorish commander played by Jamie Foxx to mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown and the Sheriff of Nottingham in what is billed as a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and some sick arrow work.

During our conversation, I asked Jamie Foxx if he could rob one of his family friends and give their money to the poor who would it be? “Floyd, I’d rob Floyd! I know where Floyd going to be!” As he burst into a spot on impression of the Money Team CEO and the best pound for pound boxer in the world. Jamie continues by pulling Taren into this hypothetical robbery plot, “We would both have to rob Floyd. Floyd has so much. Floyd would pull out a 40 million dollar check. It’s crazy.”

Words don’t do it justice you really need to watch the video which is playing above. We also chatted about Rocketman the Elton John biopic that has it’s star Taren Egerton freaking out until he remembered a mantra and helped him out tremendously. Taren said, “In the run up to Rocketman I was slightly freaking out about it and someone just said to me ‘stay in the day.’ Stay in the day is a really good phrase I think because one, it rhymes. Two because you can’t tackle the whole beast. If you think about the whole beast you’re going to freak yourself out. Whereas if you chop off a leg and deal with that, then take a tail… You know you got to stay in the day.”

Jamie loved the mantra going on to say he took a similar approach of being prepared for his movie Spawn as he did with Robin Hood which is a fun flick that hits theaters everywhere Thanksgiving.

Jamie Foxx Would Rob Floyd Mayweather To Give To The Poor | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.com

