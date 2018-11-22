CLOSE
Quavo “How Bout That?,” State Property “Now Or Never Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 11.21.18

Quavo coaches a struggle team to success and State Property prep a comeback. Today's Daily Visuals.

We’re only a few weeks away from the release of the highly anticipated Air Jordan “Space Jam” XI’s and it seems like Quavo might be angling for Jordan Brand to bless him with a pair or two prior to it’s release.

In his visuals to “How Bout That?” Quavo coaches a struggle basketball team and blesses them with some “secret stuff” that has them playing like some mini Monstars afterwards. Maybe this is the stuff LeBron sips on that’s left him the last man standing from that ’03 NBA draft class.

Meanwhile back in Philadelphia State Property reunites for a quick studio freestyle to promote their upcoming “Now Or Never Tour.” Well, that took long enough.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from City Girls featuring Lil Baby, Vic Mensa, and more.

QUAVO – “HOW BOUT THAT?”

STATE PROPERTY – “NOW OR NEVER TOUR (FREESTYLE)”

CITY GIRLS FT. LIL BABY – “SEASON”

VIC MENSA – “DARK THINGS”

STATIK SELEKTAH & TERMANOLOGY – “STILL”

TOBI LOU FT. TOMI ADEYEMI – “KNOCK KNOCK”

PHONY PPL – “WAY TOO FAR”

JACK HARLOW FT. K. CAMP – “PICKYOURPHONEUP”

DANILEIGH – “BLUE CHIPS”

WILDELUX & ROCCWELL FT. DJ CASE – “MAKE IT HOT”

OTIS MENSAH – “SOLAR ECLIPSE”

J. MORGAN & STIFE – “SECRET SAUCE”

ILLA J – “ENJOY THE RIDE”

TRIZZ – “TRICKY”

DUCKWRTH – “SOPRANO”

