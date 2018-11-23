Dom Kennedy Speaks On Mac Miller, Win Or Lose Tour, OPM Compilation Album & More

“If you gone put in the work, you have to do it when nobody is watching”
LA’s own Dom Kennedy recently spoke to Lalaa Shepard of The Progress Report following his Win Or Lose concert in Atlanta about knowing his purpose, Mac Miller’s contributions to Hip Hop, reading list, favorite Anita Baker & Bobby Womack records, upcoming OPM compilation
album, Young Nation Part 2, & more!
Social Media:
Watch us live Wednesdays 9-11 PM Live Hip Hop Daily TV: https://theprogressreportmediagroup.com/
Instagram @Dopeitsdom @TheProgressReport101 @LalaaShep @Bossbritt__@DJexel
Twitter @TheProgressRPT @LalaaShep @Bossbritt__ @DJ_exel
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theprogressreport101/?ref=settings
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheProgressReport
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/theprogressreport
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7ouKXpcCPdWPDAhQCUUMBv?si=CadWTd98Rz–UVELuX8F1g
Website & Shop Merch: https://theprogressreportmediagroup.com/