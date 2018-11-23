Dom Kennedy Speaks On Mac Miller, Win Or Lose Tour, OPM Compilation Album & More

“If you gone put in the work, you have to do it when nobody is watching”

LA’s own Dom Kennedy recently spoke to Lalaa Shepard of The Progress Report following his Win Or Lose concert in Atlanta about knowing his purpose, Mac Miller’s contributions to Hip Hop, reading list, favorite Anita Baker & Bobby Womack records, upcoming OPM compilation

album, Young Nation Part 2, & more!

Social Media:

Watch us live Wednesdays 9-11 PM Live Hip Hop Daily TV: https://theprogressreportmediagroup.com/

Instagram @Dopeitsdom @TheProgressReport101 @LalaaShep @Bossbritt__@DJexel

Twitter @TheProgressRPT @LalaaShep @Bossbritt__ @DJ_exel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theprogressreport101/?ref=settings

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheProgressReport

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/theprogressreport

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7ouKXpcCPdWPDAhQCUUMBv?si=CadWTd98Rz–UVELuX8F1g

Website & Shop Merch: https://theprogressreportmediagroup.com/

Also On Hot 107.9: