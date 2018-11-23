Steph Curry Involved In A Car Crash!

Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry was involved in a three-car crash in California on Friday morning. According to ESPN, Curry has no injuries.

The reports share that Curry’s Porsche was hit twice. One car spun out and hit him, while another rear-ended the NBA player. Thankfully, all others were reported to have no serious injuries.

After the crash, Curry made it to the Warriors’ practice facility. The team will take on the Portland Trailblazers Friday night where Stephen will not be playing due to an unrelated groin injury.

The accident is said to have been caused by the bad weather in California.

