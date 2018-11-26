Reec’s Next Up: Scoob Montana & Monte Fraiz

These two solo lyricist utilize an array of punch lines and pungent bars over melodic mid tempo tracks. They have everything an artist needs to become the “Next Big Thing”. With an ever growing fan base and quality visuals, production and sound, you better put them on your radar right now!

Meet Monte Fraiz:

Monte Fraiz, born Jonathan Powell on June 17, 1989 in Trenton, New Jersey, is the

youngest of three and the only boy. The streets helped raise Fraiz, but his friends

never let them consume him. Growing up his friends were his bros and to keep from

getting heavy in the street game, Fraiz turned to music.

Meet Scoob Montana:

Christopher Couch (born September 16, 1990) known professionally as Scooby Montana, is an American Independent Rapper. Born and Raised in Newark, NJ to relocate in Atlanta GA in 2003 where he later began his career in music, before releasing his debut Single “MY MONEY” aswell as releasing his mixtape “THIS IS ME” in early August 2018.

