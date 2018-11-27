DreamDoll Wants No Parts Of The “Doll” Beef [VIDEO]

The Bronx native, DreamDoll, is known for appearing on Bad Girls Club, Season 16 and Love & Hip Hop: New York, Season 8. After making a name for herself through reality tv, DreamDoll is transitioning to music. Doll stopped by The Morning Heat to talk about her new EP, traveling, reality tv, and staying out of the “Doll” drama.

Dream dropped her first EP, Life In Plastic, in 2017. Her single, “Everything Nice,” put DreamDoll on the map and made fans see her as a rapper. Her latest project, Life In Plastic 2, released this year and features the legend, Lil’ Kim.

