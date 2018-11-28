CLOSE
Will Atlanta Have A Cold Winter This Year?

Atlanta snow fall

It’s the beginning of the winter months in Atlanta, GA and it’s already freezing! But is this a sign that our winter is going to be brutal?

According to the  The Old Farmer’s Almanac 

The winter in Atlanta is forecasted to actually be a pretty mild one. the Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter temperatures in Georgia to me warmer and slightly drier than normal, with the coldest months in December and and late January.

Winter storm

Precipitation is predicted to be a little above normal, but below normal snowfall amounts. March is being predicted as the month that could possibly be the snowiest.

The almanac hasn’t be the most accurate over the past few years, but folks love to see if their predictions come true. We are definitely hoping for no snow.

