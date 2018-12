Babyface Ray is this week’s artist #OnTheRise and he drops off his single “OLA” which depicts the loss of one his best friends who are seen at the beginning of the video above.

Detroit kingpin, underground rap legend, team eastside snoop, was shot and killed on August 20, 2018. Born Antonio Carter, on March 30,1990 he was carried on a horse and carriage from the biggest church in the city to the tomb where he is held now.

