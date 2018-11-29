DJ Akademiks Swears He’s Not The Tekashi69 Confidential Informant

” data-medium-file=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435263536169.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=200&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435263536169.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=683&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-787911″ src=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435263536169.jpg?w=683&quality=80&strip=all alt=”2018 ComplexCon – Day 1″ width=”683″ height=”1024″ /> Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

DJ Akademiks got hit with the snitch tag by the Internets. However, the Everyday Struggle co-host insists he is not the confidential informant in the federal case against Tekashi69 and his now former Treyway affiliates.

Akademiks was accused by a Hip-Hop blog of being the loose-lipped informant, which went as far as saying Tekashi’s former manager and co-defendant Kifano “Shotti” Jordan’s lawyer is who fingered him as the snitch. Worth noting, Shotti is one of the voices heard allegedly plotting to harm his former client on a federal wiretap.

However, TMZ heard from the lawyer, Scott Leemon, who claims he never said such a thing. Akademiks also spoke to TMZ, and vehemently denied the claim.

Akademiks told TMZ he has “zero connection to this criminal case against Daniel Hernandez & other co-defendants. I view them as good people to me.”

He added, “All these charges are a shock to me and do not involve me. I have never been questioned or much less cooperated in this. I am just a news reporter.”

Also, no, he’s a not a news reporter.

But what Akademiks did do is recklessly bring up Casanova’s name on Twitch. This, despite the Brooklyn rapper squashing his beef with Tekashi69 months ago.

Sometimes it’s best to say nothing at all. That’s probably something Tekashi69 is thinking about as he sits in a cell thinking about what went wrong as he faces life in prison.

