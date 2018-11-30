LISTEN: Meek Mill Releases ‘Championship’ Featuring Drake, Jay Z, Cardi B And More

” data-medium-file=”https://ronezhiphopcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2015/06/14303169777665.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronezhiphopcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2015/06/14303169777665.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-4502959″ src=”https://ronezhiphopcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2015/06/14303169777665.jpg?quality=80&strip=all alt=”Best Ever After Party Hosted By Yo Gotti And Fabolous – NBA All-Star Weekend 2015″ width=”1024″ height=”692″ /> Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Meek Mill’s comeback is REAL. The Maybach Music Group artist has dropped Championships, his first album since his release from prison in April.

With 19-tracks featuring a collaboration between Meek and his former rival Drake. The song, “Going Bad,” marks the first time the two have worked together in three years.

JAY-Z, Rick Ross, Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage and Kodak Black are among the other guests on Meek’s latest album. Production is handled by Tay Keith, Bangladesh, Papamitrou and more.

Check out Meek’s Championships stream, cover art and tracklist below.

