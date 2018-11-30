CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Singer & Actress Brandy Will Receive The “Cathy Hughes Excellence” Award At Urban One Honors

2 reads
Leave a comment

U1 Honors Brandy

Brandy has wowed crowds all over the world with her amazing vocal talents. Her First album “Brandy,” went on to sell over six million copies worldwide, and produced three top ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “I Wanna Be Down” and “Baby.”

Her role on the UPN hit show “Moesha” was the most-watched show on the network and was a huge impact on young black women who tuned in to watch the program.

Norwood has sold over 30 million records worldwide making her one of the best selling female artists of all time. Her Duet “The Boy His Mine” is also one of the longest-running number one songs in the United States, and is one of the best selling duets of all time.

Brandy is a Multi-Time American Music Award & Billboard Award winner and Sunday, December 9th, 2018 at The Anthem, Brandy will receive the Cathy Hughes Excellence Award at Urban One Honors!

This year’s honorees include Tom JoynerJermaine DupriTeyana Taylor,  Eleanor Holmes Norton and many more! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss!

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

Singer & Actress Brandy Will Receive The “Cathy Hughes Excellence” Award At Urban One Honors was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close