Former President George HW Bush Dies At 94

George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States has died at the age of 94.

His death, was announced by his office. See their statement below:

Bush served as the 41st president from 1989 to 1993, following two terms as vice president under Ronald Reagan and the father of the 43rd president, George W. Bush.

Bush was also a World War II naval pilot who survived being shot down over the Pacific, led the CIA and spent eight years as vice president before taking the Oval Office.

Bush’s death comes less than eight months after that of his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush.

Former President George HW Bush Dies At 94 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

