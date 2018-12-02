Watch Beyonce And Jay-Z Perform At Global Citizen Fest: Mandela 100 [VIDEO]

” data-medium-file=”https://ronetheboxhouston.files.wordpress.com/2018/04/1524407248735.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronetheboxhouston.files.wordpress.com/2018/04/1524407248735.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”aligncenter size-large wp-image-9794978″ src=”https://ronetheboxhouston.files.wordpress.com/2018/04/1524407248735.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 2″ width=”1024″ height=”706″ /> Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Global Citizens Festival: Mandela 100 event is underway in Johannesburg, South Africa, with performances from the likes of Pharrell, Usher, Wizkid, plus Beyonce and Jay-Z.

The free event is also available to stream a number of other ways on Global Citizen’s official website.

Before the festival kicked off, Beyoncé wrote a letter detailing what Nelson Mandela meant to her. “I first met you in 2004 for the 46664 AIDS Benefit Concert in Cape Town, and the impact you have had on my life resonates with me today and every day,” the singer opened her letter. “Your kindness and gratitude for every experience, and your ability to forgive are lessons I have learned and will pass on to my three children.”

The festival is celebrating what would have been the former South African president’s 100th birthday. It’s aim is to raise $1 billion for poor women and children across the world.

Read Bey’s full letter below.

https://www.pscp.tv/w/1yoKMjgpdPWGQ

https://www.pscp.tv/w/1MYxNyeXNeyJw

Dear Madiba,

I first met you in 2004 for the 46664 AIDS Benefit Concert in Cape Town, and the impact you have had on my life resonates with me today and every day. Your kindness and gratitude for every experience, and your ability to forgive are lessons I have learned and will pass on to my three children. My entire family holds you in high regard.

It is an honor for me to travel to South Africa this week in celebration of you and your efforts to right so many wrongs. You were a strategic warrior, a bold activist, and charismatic and well-loved leader. Your vision for dignity, for human rights, for peace and a South Africa free of racism and apartheid, allows us all to turn dreams into reality.

I remember taking that walk with you back to the prison on Robben Island where you spent 18 of those imprisoned 27 years. I recall your measured but focused steps in as you recounted the stories of the struggles, the sacrifices and your resilience. You smiled as you talked to a crowd of artists and their guests, including my mother, who first told my sister and me about the great Nelson Mandela. In that moment I truly understood your heart and humility.

You made it possible for so many people like me to reject impossibilities and understand our capabilities in making lasting change in the world. The smallest efforts could change the trajectory for so many living in extreme poverty, facing injustices, the indecency of racism and fighting for their rights as humans.

As we celebrate the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, honoring your centennial year, I promise you that we have made your dreams our own.

Your work and your sacrifices were not in vain. I will cherish every moment shared in your presence and use the lessons learned from you as fuel to stir positive ideas and solutions.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

