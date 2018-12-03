Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Bri Steves: “I’m Still Trying To Figure Life Out” [VIDEO]

2 reads
Leave a comment

Bri Steves is coming to the rap scene with energetic bars and a great spirit. The 23-year-old Philadelphia native is currently on tour with H.E.R and making her name be heard. You may have seen Steves performing at various music festivals this year, including Made In America where she was invited by Kendrick Lamar to hit the stage during his headlining set.

Related: As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 6 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3

Bri’s smash hit single “Jealously” dropped early this year and was the perfect banger for the Spring/Summer. The song even appeared on HBO’s Insecure. Bri shared the inspiration behind the song and how her past relationship affected her as a rising artist:

Bri says she is single and focused on her music at this moment. Afrika asked Bri if she might be interested in rappers and here is what she had to say:

Steves continued to talk to The Morning Heat about her career and progression in the music industry. From her experiences at Temple University to her encounter with another well know Philly rapper, Meek Mill, she tells us everything we need to get to know Bri Steves . Check out the full interview:

More from Bri Steves:

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

 

Bri Steves: “I’m Still Trying To Figure Life Out” [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close