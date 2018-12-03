CLOSE
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Tell Oprah They Faced Backlash After The Birth Of Their Baby Girl [Video]

” data-medium-file=”https://ronerickeysmileymorningshow.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/14486386450997.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronerickeysmileymorningshow.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/14486386450997.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-1671031″ src=”https://ronerickeysmileymorningshow.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/14486386450997.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Host A Night on the RunWade” width=”1024″ height=”683″ /> Source: Aaron Davidson / Getty

via Bossip:

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are opening up about their bundle of joy. As previously reported Gabby and Dwyane welcomed baby Kaavia James via surrogate November 7.

Now they’re telling Oprah all about their baby girl in an all-new special “Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby.”

During it, they’ll discuss messy miserables making comments about Gabby’s hospital bed photos with their newborn.

“Everyone started talking about why she acting like she just had a baby,” said D. Wade.

“You want to explain that?” Oprah asked Gabby.

Gabby will also speak on her fertility struggle that lead her to have her daughter via surrogate.

“Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby” will air on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

See photos of Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Kaavia James below!

Baby Love: All The Times Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Shared Precious Moments With Kaavia James Wade

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Tell Oprah They Faced Backlash After The Birth Of Their Baby Girl [Video] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

