Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Tell Oprah They Faced Backlash After The Birth Of Their Baby Girl [Video]

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are opening up about their bundle of joy. As previously reported Gabby and Dwyane welcomed baby Kaavia James via surrogate November 7.

Now they’re telling Oprah all about their baby girl in an all-new special “Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby.”

During it, they’ll discuss messy miserables making comments about Gabby’s hospital bed photos with their newborn.

“Everyone started talking about why she acting like she just had a baby,” said D. Wade.

“You want to explain that?” Oprah asked Gabby.

Gabby will also speak on her fertility struggle that lead her to have her daughter via surrogate.

“Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby” will air on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

