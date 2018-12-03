” data-medium-file=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438698897571.png?w=918&h=925?w=298″ data-large-file=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438698897571.png?w=918&h=925?w=918″ class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-788677″ src=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438698897571.png?w=918&h=925″ alt=”Lil Wayne TIDAL X Tour” width=”918″ height=”925″ /> Source: TIDAL / Courtesy of TIDAL/MWW

Lil Wayne is in a giving mood this holiday season, so fans are in luck. Today, Weezy announced his TIDAL X: Lil Wayne I Ain’t Sh*t Without You Fan Appreciation Tour and which cities he visits is entirely up to his cult following.

“Starting today, TIDAL subscribers nationwide can vote for their city to host one of the tour stops, where Lil Wayne will bring his infectious stage presence and perform tracks off the long-awaited Tha Carter V, as well as the fan-favorite hits,” Jay-Z’s music streaming service announced on Monday, December 3.

After releasing his highly anticipated twelfth studio album Tha Carter V in September, it seems the proud dad and living legend simply wants to show a little love to his most loyal fans. “This year has been amazing and I’m so grateful for all the love Tha Carter V has gotten,” said Lil Wayne via press release. “There’s no better way to wrap up 2018 than to spend it with the people who mean the most to me — my fans!”

Vote for your hometown here and stay tuned for the winning cities, which will be announced on December 10.

Photo: TIDAL

Which Lucky Cities Will Lil Wayne Hit For His ‘I Ain’t Sh*t Without You’ Fan Appreciation Tour? Vote Now was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: