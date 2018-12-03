Don’t Talk About My Moms Yo: Patrick Beverley Tossed From Game After Throwing Ball At Fan

” data-medium-file=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438691300025-e1543869597726.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438691300025-e1543869597726.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”wp-image-788673″ src=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15438691300025.jpg?w=600&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks” width=”600″ height=”454″ /> Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

One of the surest ways to catch a fade in the streets and abroad is to talk about another person’s mother. Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley didn’t get quite get to edge up a Dallas Mavericks fan who allegedly threw a shot at his mom, but he did toss a ball at the man’s family jewels.

ESPN reports:

Beverley said the fan twice told him, “F— your mother,” and that led to his reaction and ejection with 9:10 remaining in the Clippers’ 114-100 loss.

“I told the referee, I told the security,” Beverley told reporters. “I mean, I’ve never gotten ejected out of a game since I’ve been in the NBA. You know, I play hard, I play within the lines, of course. I play within the rules, of course. I’ve never been ejected in my career in the NBA, but I’m a grown man. I have morals. Of course, God is first, family is second for me, and I stand firmly behind that.

“I just, I can accept the ‘F— you, Beverley,’ the ‘F— you, Pat,’ but out of the lines of my mother, anybody who knows me, man, knows I’m a family-first guy, and there’s some things that are unacceptable. After I told the refs, I told security, the Dallas security, told both of them and again, he said it again. So if no one going to control fans, what are we supposed to do as players?”

The fan sitting courtside in question is Don Knobler, best known for his over-the-top fashion getups during games. Apparently, Knobler admitted to jawing it out with Beverley and even seemed to cop to saying something about the player’s mother, but the NBA hasn’t taken any action towards Knobler as of yet.

