The Game Squashes Beef With Meek Mill

Meek Mill is currently on his goodwill tour promoting his new album, Championships, and one particular rapper is feeling the spirit. The Game took to Twitter big up the Philly MC’s new album and officially squash their beef.
We got Game Sunday night leaving L.A. hotspot The Argyle, where he was celebrating his 39th birthday, and asked him about Meek tweeting he’d be down to collab with Game again.
If you don’t remember … Game and Meek had major beef dating back to 2016. It eventually died down — especially once Meek got locked up — but it was never squashed.
Well, the rappers are on the same page now … ’cause Game had nothing but glowing reviews for Meek’s new album, “Championships.”
Not too long after, the Game took to Instagram to big up Meek Mill and let everyone know they were bosom buddies.
How long til Nicki Minaj and Cardi B follow suit?
Had beef wit a nigga that could’ve ended in bloodshed either way. We had differences but when it all boiled down, we were once friends in & out of music. As young African American men we grew up in similar situations where a lifespan for us was 21 years of age & that is still the age in which most of us coming from where we come from think we’ll never make it to. I say all that to say, life is short & the day after @meekmill got out of jail, he called me & we talked for an hour.. not about the beef but about new beginnings & what the future holds for us as seasoned hip hop artists. That was a few months back & my nigga has done everything he said he would do in the conversation we had. Real nigga shit, I never wished jail on you & I was genuinely happy when you got released. I said it over the phone & I’ll say it again.. “Welcome Home” nigga.. #Championships I support it & everything else hip hop. #Growth #LoveIsLove
