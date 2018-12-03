CLOSE
Diddy On ‘Day 1’ Of Single Fatherhood: ‘Today The Journey Begins’

The music mogul opens about what it means to a be a father and a mother to his kids after Kim Porter's tragic death on November 15.

A week after his former girlfriend and mother of four of his children was laid to to rest, Sean “Diddy” Combs took to social media describe what it means to be a single parent after Kim Porter’s tragic and surprising death.

On Monday morning, the music mogul, with his 11-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila riding in the back seat of the car, shared what he was doing on “Day 1” of being a mother and father to his children.

“Today the journey begins,” he says in the video.

“I’m now a part of the 6 a.m. crew. This is mommy-daddy,  daddy-mommy, checking in.”

“This daddy-mommy thing is beautiful. You just have to get up early in the morning…like real early.”

Diddy adds, “So we out here…All the single mother’s, y’all know what that is. Even some single father’s, you gotta step up and play both roles. The mother’s do it all the time.”

Take a look at the touching video:

As we previously reported, Diddy has referred to Kim’s death as a “nightmare” he’s “been trying to wake up from.”

Last month, Kim, 47, was found dead in her Los Angeles home suffering from an apparent cardiac arrest and battling was pneumonia.

Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasn’t feeling well.

The Los Angeles coroner’s office has called for an “additional investigation” in the 47-year-old’s death, E! Online news noted.

Diddy, 49, and Kim dated on and off between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 11. Porter also had 27-year-old son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

Diddy On ‘Day 1’ Of Single Fatherhood: ‘Today The Journey Begins’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

