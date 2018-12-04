Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th Child

” data-medium-file=”https://ronemyhoustonmajic.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/155434984.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=240&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronemyhoustonmajic.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/155434984.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=820&strip=all class=”aligncenter size-large wp-image-3324780″ src=”https://ronemyhoustonmajic.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/155434984.jpg?w=820&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Spike TV’s ‘Eddie Murphy: One Night Only’ – Arrivals” width=”820″ height=”1024″ /> Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Wow, Eddie Murphy is officially a dad – TEN times over!

The comedian and his fiancée Paige Butcher welcomed their second child together and his 10th overall on Friday (November 30). Per Us Weekly, the couple added a baby boy to their family named Max Charles Murphy, born 6 lbs., 11 oz. and 19 inches long. “Both mother and son are doing well,” a rep told the site. The baby’s middle name is named after Murphy’s brother Charles aka Charlie Murphy who passed away last year.

Murphy, 57 and the 39-year-old Australian actress have been together in 2012 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Izzy Oona Murphy in 2016. The legendary actor and comedian has eight other children from previous relationships: oldest son Eric with ex Paulette McNeely, second oldest Christian, with Tamara Hood, five children with ex-wife Nicole Murphy in daughters Bria, Shayne, Zola and Bella and son Miles and has a daughter with Spice Girl Mel B named Angel.

Eddie gushed over his kids when speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in 2016. “My world revolves around them, even the old, gray bald ones.” In another interview he said, “I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people… None of my kids are like me, and I’m sure parents say this all of the time, they are all totally different from each other. None of them are chips off the old block. They all have their own thing, They’re good kids.”

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Is Expecting His 10th Child

RELATED: Eddie Murphy’s Daughter Wants No Parts Of ‘Abusive’ Stepfather

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Hints At ‘Coming To America 2’?

Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th Child was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Hot 107.9: