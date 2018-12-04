Meek Mill Shares Hilarious Story About Awkward Moment He Had With Jay-Z & Beyonce

National
| 12.04.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Meek Mill’s new album “Championships” has fans going crazy and he’s been doing interviews everywhere to promote it. He sat down with Elliot Wilson about the album and shared a funny story as well.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Moreover, Meek spoke about going on a double date with Jay-Z and Beyonce while he was with Nicki Minaj. In their section Jay-Z played music and Drake’s “Back To Back,” where he talked about Meek came on.

SEE ALSO: Meek Mill Lost $100K to Drake in Ping Pong, Beyoncé Pens Letter To Nelson Mandela, &amp; More

At that moment everyone looked around and Jay-Z changed the song. Meek mentioned that at that moment he just wanted to leave the room, but now can laugh at it.

See photos of Meek Mill at Made In America below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

49 photos Launch gallery

Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

Continue reading Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

Meek Mill Shares Hilarious Story About Awkward Moment He Had With Jay-Z & Beyonce was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close