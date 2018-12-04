CLOSE
These Todd Snyder x New Balance 998’s Are Colorfully Pristine [Photos]

Colorful kicks done right.

Today (Dec. 4), lifestyle brand Todd Snyder and athletic brand New Balance revealed a colorfully fresh collaboration. The Todd Snyder x New Balance 998 is fitted with vibrant colors and limited quantities that make these a must for the discerning sneakerhead.

The always crispy 998, which first launched way back in 1983, gets hits a rainbow’s worth of colors including what’s being described as “sporty red, bright green, athletic blue, and sunny yellow.” The base is the ubiquitous NB grey you might be familiar with along with hits of black and white.

The tech of the made in the USA NB 998—suede/mesh upper and ABZORB® cushioning and a suede/mesh upper—are all still present and accounted for.

“We had so much fun creating the Todd Snyder x Peanuts® collection of athletic apparel and timepieces, and really wanted to offer a colorful sneaker with a similar vibe,” said designer Snyder via a press release. “As a lifelong fan of New Balance, I loved being able to take the iconic 998 shoe and reimagine it in playful, wearable technicolor.”

The Todd Snyder x New Balance 998 is only the latest in an ongoing series of collabs between the two brands. You can cop a pair for $220 over at ToddSnyder.com or the New Balance flagship on Madison Ave. in NYC.

If you can’t find anything in your closet to match with these, you need to add more flavor to your gear’s palette.

