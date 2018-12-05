Leah’s Lemonade: Tekashi 69 Has The #1 Album In The Country This Week…Not Travis Scott

In cased you missed Leah’s Lemonade on the Quick Silva Show… Congratulations are due to Drake. The brother has been working. As of today he’s most streamed artist of all time on Spotify. Champagne Papi topped several of the streaming services top lists of 2018. The rapper has a whopping 8.2 billion streams on the music service. Post Malone follows right behind in second place. Scorpion was also the top streamed album…Could be because people were waiting to see if Drake would confirm that baby Pusha T told the world about…But it was all apart of “God’s plan” because that’s was Spotify’s most streamed song on the service for 2018.
Here’s Spotify’s full list of the 2018 top streaming contenders:
Most-Streamed Artists
- Drake
- Post Malone
- XXXTENTACION
- J Balvin
- Ed Sheeran
Most-Streamed Female Artists
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Cardi B
- Taylor Swift
- Camila Cabello
Most-Streamed Songs
- God’s Plan – Drake
- SAD! – XXXTENTACION
- rockstar (feat. 21 Savage) – Post Malone
- Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) – Post Malone
- In My Feelings – Drake
Most-Streamed Albums
- Scorpion – Drake
- beerbongs & bentleys – Post Malone
- ? – XXXTENTACION
- Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa
- ÷ – Ed Sheeran
Most Streamed Groups
- Imagine Dragons
- BTS
- Maroon 5
- Migos
- Coldplay
Also in other music news…In yesterday’s Lemonade report I said that Travis Scott had the number one album in country because that’s what was reported… Well Complex magazine caught the discrepancy and Neilson came out and corrected themselves. According to a Neilson representative Tekashi 69’s “Dummy Boy” took the top spot of the charts this week. It seemed like Travis was on cloud 9 when he found out that his album that came out mouths ago was back in the number one spot beating new albums.
Here’s his tweet from yesterday after receiving the news:
Well Neilson set the record straight. Tekashi 69 can celebrate his number one album…From his nice federal jail cell, where he’s currently being held for his racketeering charges…Yikes!
