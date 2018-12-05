Leah’s Lemonade: Tekashi 69 Has The #1 Album In The Country This Week…Not Travis Scott

In cased you missed Leah’s Lemonade on the Quick Silva Show… Congratulations are due to Drake. The brother has been working. As of today he’s most streamed artist of all time on Spotify. Champagne Papi topped several of the streaming services top lists of 2018. The rapper has a whopping 8.2 billion streams on the music service. Post Malone follows right behind in second place. Scorpion was also the top streamed album…Could be because people were waiting to see if Drake would confirm that baby Pusha T told the world about…But it was all apart of “God’s plan” because that’s was Spotify’s most streamed song on the service for 2018.

Here’s Spotify’s full list of the 2018 top streaming contenders:

Most-Streamed Artists

Drake Post Malone XXXTENTACION J Balvin Ed Sheeran

Most-Streamed Female Artists

Ariana Grande Dua Lipa Cardi B Taylor Swift Camila Cabello

Most-Streamed Songs

God’s Plan – Drake SAD! – XXXTENTACION rockstar (feat. 21 Savage) – Post Malone Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) – Post Malone In My Feelings – Drake

Most-Streamed Albums

Scorpion – Drake beerbongs & bentleys – Post Malone ? – XXXTENTACION Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa ÷ – Ed Sheeran

Most Streamed Groups

Imagine Dragons BTS Maroon 5 Migos Coldplay

Also in other music news…In yesterday’s Lemonade report I said that Travis Scott had the number one album in country because that’s what was reported… Well Complex magazine caught the discrepancy and Neilson came out and corrected themselves. According to a Neilson representative Tekashi 69’s “Dummy Boy” took the top spot of the charts this week. It seemed like Travis was on cloud 9 when he found out that his album that came out mouths ago was back in the number one spot beating new albums.

Here’s his tweet from yesterday after receiving the news:

#1 album and #1 single.

God is good. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 3, 2018

Well Neilson set the record straight. Tekashi 69 can celebrate his number one album…From his nice federal jail cell, where he’s currently being held for his racketeering charges…Yikes!

