Leah’s Lemonade: Cardi B Shares First Picture Of Baby Kulture Amid Break Up [Photo]

Entertainment News
| 12.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

In cased you missed Leah’s Lemonade’s…Or If you’ve been living under a rock… Cardi B and Offset are not an item and unfortunately their married so they’re separated headed to a divorce.

Here’s Cardi’s announcement via Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

There you go..peace and love

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Well with all the negativity going on I guess Cardi got in a good spirit and decided to show a picture of her daughter Kulture.

Here’s the first picture Cardi shared with her baby:

View this post on Instagram

My heart ❤️

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Off Set was rumored to be cheating on Cardi with Cuban Doll. There was receipts and I guess that was too much for Cardi. If you missed this and want to know why Kevin Hart might have to skip out hosting the oscars because of Legal trouble. Listen to Leah’s Lemonade above!

Leah’s Lemonade: Cardi B Shares First Picture Of Baby Kulture Amid Break Up [Photo] was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close