Michelle Obama Always Has George W. Bush Smitten, Here Are The Pics To Prove It

The Internet had a field day with the photos and footage from former President George Bush‘s funeral. First, let’s discuss the orange elephants in the room that are Donald Trump and his wife Melania. It was all good and Presidentially friendly until the current Chief Of Staff and the oblivious FLOTUS walked in. Bill and Hilary Clinton didn’t even shake the Trump’s hands when they greeted everyone.

You could cut the tension in that cathedral with a knife. Literally, the entire first row’s face turned sour when controversial couple walked in. But they couldn’t be too rude because, according to reports, the Bush family promised Trump that he wouldn’t be criticized in the eulogies if he attended the funeral. A source told The Washington Post that the late President Bush “wouldn’t want anyone there to feel uncomfortable, including the incumbent president”.

FOX News Anchor Chris Wallace says it’s the wildest thing he’s ever seen, telling reporters, “I have to say I was struck when President Trump and Melania Trump came to the front row that it was as if a chill had descended on that front row,” Wallace said. “You had seen a lot of chatty talk between the Clintons and the Obamas, the Carters. But when Donald Trump sat down, the greeting that he was given by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama was about as cool as it could have been. It seemed like they exchanged hello, good morning,” he added. “That was it, and at that point they all stopped talking to each other.”

He added, “There are some ill feelings among some of the people in the front row, and I have to say that where you usually have a president’s club, and even people that ran against and maybe one beat the other, that doesn’t seem to have been extended to President Trump when you see them sitting in that front row.” Chiiiile.

But enough about the funeral drama. The most talked about part of the entire service was when George W. Bush, who is mourning the loss of his father, made his way to the front row just to give Michelle Obama a piece of candy.

Of course, he also greeted his fellow former POTUS’, but clearly that’s not the only reason he went up there. Remember he did the same thing at John McCain’s funeral too.

Back in October, the former FLOTUS told NBC about her relationship with Dubya, “President Bush and I are forever seat mates because of protocol; that’s how we sit at all the official functions. So he is my partner in crime at every major thing where all the formers gather. I love him to death,” she said of the former president. “He’s a wonderful man. He’s a funny man.”

“I didn’t realize at the time that anybody noticed what we were doing… He is my partner in crime at every major thing where all the formers gather… I love him to death.” @MichelleObama talks about George W. Bush handing her a cough drop (an old one at that!) at McCain's funeral pic.twitter.com/hS9fV0DHjB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 11, 2018

In honor of the precious moment being recreated again, hit the flip to see the visual proof the GWB is in love with the coco that is Michelle Obama. Respectfully.

Michelle Obama Always Has George W. Bush Smitten, Here Are The Pics To Prove It was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: