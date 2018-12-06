CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Atlanta’s HIV Epidemic Is As Bad As Third World African Countries

There are approximately more than 35,402 people living with HIV in Atlanta, Georgia.

0 reads
Leave a comment
African American couple having problems in their relationship at home.

Source: skynesher / Getty

According to a news report by WSB-TV, Atlanta’s HIV problem is now being called an epidemic. The cities rampant HIV issue has some scientists comparing Atlanta to third world African countries and says some residents should be taking daily meds to help prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

_____

“Downtown Atlanta is as bad as Zimbabwe,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio, co-director of Emory University’s Center for AIDS Research. Del Rio also stated the disease has shifted from one that affected many gay men and drug users, to a something that affects everyone, but African-Americans with limited health care in particular.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT HIV IN ATLANTA

According to the CDC if you live in southeast part of the country, you are more likely to be  diagnosed with HIV than any other part of the United States

In Georgia, risk of diagnosis is 1 in every 51 people.

There are approximately more than 35,402 people living with HIV in Atlanta, Georgia.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Atlanta AIDS , Atlanta HIV , Atlanta HIV epidemic , Atlanta HIV Problem

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close