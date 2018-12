In cased you missed the Vitamin of the Day on the Quick Silva Show… Quick encourages everyone to make a goal and stick to it…with no announcements. We often compare our goals to others success, but instead don’t focus on that while trying to complete our on mission. To hear the rest of the vitamin, listen to the link above.

