Will New Professional Football League Allow Players To Kneel In Protest Of Racism?

Former NFL player Ricky Williams offers clues about where the new leagues stands on player protest.

A new professional football league apparently spearheaded by former Black players was announced Thursday, amid turmoil in the National Football League over its athletes protesting racism by kneeling during the national anthem.

See Also: NFL Makes New Rule That Players Can’t Kneel Against Racism, Or Else

Former NFL running back Ricky Williams broke the news about the Freedom Football League on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines.”

Approximately 100 “stakeholders,” including 50 former NFL players, are starting the league. The owners include Terrell Owens, Simeon Rice and Mike Alstott, ESPN reported.

In describing the mission of the league, Williams hinted that it would permit players to protest.

“We’re trying to develop young men. You can’t take away their voice and expect them to develop. … When I grew up watching football, I really wanted to be like Jim Brown, not because of what he did on a field, but because he could take that platform and have a voice. And so, when I got to the NFL, expecting that to be the case, anytime a big social issue came up, we were told, ‘Be quiet. … It’s a distraction.’ And so, really, [we’re] changing the conversation,” he said.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first to take a knee during the national anthem in 2016 to protest racism in the criminal justice system. He started a movement at the expense of his professional football career.

In response to the backlash from many fans, the NFL announced in May 2018 a ban on players kneeling during the national anthem, but later suspended enforcement of new rules.

It’s not clear how the Freedom Football League will manage that issue. But Williams offered a clue.

“The purpose of this league … is about community and the development of players,” Williams stated. “… In thinking about creating this league, I wanted to create a league that I could have stayed in and been comfortable and really thrived. The NFL started a long time ago, and since then a lot of things have changed. And we want to create a league that’s ready for that change and invite some more of it.”

The new league is slated to have 10 teams that would play in the spring and summer. It wants to attract high-quality players from college, high school and international leagues—as well as NFL defectors.

Funding for the Freedom League would come from private and public sources, which enables fans to become part owners.

Meet Tammy Kemp, The Black Judge Assigned To Amber Guyger Murder Trial For Killing Botham Jean

Rihanna And Colin Kaepernick To Reportedly Team Up For Social Justice Project

Could Colin Kaepernick Join The Washington Redskins?

UPDATE: 4:54 p.m. EDT -- Over the past 24 hours, there has been talk about Colin Kaepernick joining the Washington Red Skins after Colt McCoy's leg injury during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Now Jay Gruden, head coach for the Redskins, has spoken out. According to Yahoo.com, Gruden was asked today about Kaepernick and said, "He's been discussed [internally] but I think we will probably go in a different direction." He also claimed the former San Francisco 49ers has a different "skill set" than what the Redskins would need. He also not signing Kaepernick had nothing to do with the kneeling controversy and was "strictly football." Sure it is. Original story: The Washington Redskins pro football team has an opening for a new backup quarterback with Alex Smith and Colt McCoy being out for the rest of the season. McCoy had a severe leg injury while playing against the Philadelphia Eagles during Monday Night Football. "Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy fractured the lower part of his right fibula Monday night, resulting in Mark Sanchez taking over in only his second game with the franchise," ESPN reported. Now social media has called on Colin Kaepernick to be the replacement. SEE ALSO:  Twitter Drags Joe Biden For Suggesting George H.W. Bush Is More Decent Than Obama After kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to peacefully protest Black men being gunned down by police, Kaepernick was basically banned from the NFL. He was attacked by conservatives and President Donald Trump. However, Kaepernick's career off the field has been fine, headlining the 30th anniversary of Nike's "Just Do it" campaign and working on an animated series with Ava DuVernary. Many fans still want to see him back on the field. With that said, it might be awkward for a man who is champion of social justice to join a team with a racist name. Nonetheless, social media users were still calling for Kaepernick to join the team.

Will New Professional Football League Allow Players To Kneel In Protest Of Racism? was originally published on newsone.com

