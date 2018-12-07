Social Media Reacts To The Trailer For ‘Avengers 4: End Game’

It’s finally here! After a brief delay due to the untimely death of 41st president George H. W. Bush, comic book fans and Marvel enthusiasts alike can rest easy knowing that the first official trailer for Avengers 4: End Game has finally arrived.

Avengers 4: End Game picks up where Avengers 3: Infinity War left off which is basically directly after Thanos obtained all of the Infinity Stones he needed and completely obliterated half of the Earth’s population with a simple snap of his finger. In the last Avengers film, we watched as Black Panther, Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Star Lord, Vision, Gamora, Bucky Barnes and more all died at the hands of Thanos. In the trailer for Avengers 4: End Game, we see Iron Man, now stranded alone on a remote planet, using his last bit of energy to try and make contact with his wife Pepper Pots, we learn that T’Challa’s sister Shuri is among the missing heroes, we see Thor seemingly blaming himself for the destruction of mankind, Captain America sheds some real life tears, Hawk Eye goes rogue and somehow someone has freed Ant-Man (Scott Lang) from the Quantum Realm.

Part of the journey is the end. pic.twitter.com/vejn1Bx8Nz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 7, 2018

We must admit, we cannot wait to see this movie when it hits theaters in April. There’s a lot of info to unpack in the two and a half minute trailer and social media was right on hand to attempt to figure out what’s going on. Hit the flip to check out some of the reactions to the new trailer.

Thor got the same energy he had last movie. That’s the face of a man who wants all the smoke. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/DWbQ7h9NLF — New or Lean Wit It Rock Wit It (@DrTGIF) December 7, 2018

Watch Thor look so devastated and defeated has to be the Top 3 worst things you want to see in a Marvel movie. But for what it’s worth, this just means he’s going to deliver a godly fade to Thanos when it’s all said and done. Frankly, we can’t wait.

