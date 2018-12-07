Gary’s Tea: Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West, Ronnie & Shamari DeVoe Owes Over $300,000 In Back Taxes & More

12.07.18
Kim Kardashian follows behind the statement “stand by your man.” Months ago Kanye West made headlines for his comments about slavery, but Kim is defending him.

Moreover, she mentioned that people took what he said out of context and used it to create a headline.

In other news, it looks like Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe are in a little bit of trouble with Uncle Sam. Gary With Da Tea is reporting they owe over $300,000 in back taxes.

He thinks that all this information came out after showing off the lavish birthday party they had for their boys. We will have to wait and see if they pay it back.

Lastly, Tyler Perry made Christmas come early for Walmart customers. He went to two Walmart’s and paid for everyone’s stuff on layaway, which totaled over $400,000.

