Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was Like 10 Years Ago

2008 Grammys

Source: Getty / Getty

The biggest night in music is finally here, and judging by the fact that hip hop music has dominated this year — it’s no surprise that this year’s show will be different than the previous ones.

Stars like Jay-Z, SZA and Cardi B are the highlight of the 2018 Grammy Awards, but let’s take a look back at what the big show was looking like 10 years ago.

 

Hit the flip to board the nostalgia train.

Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was Like 10 Years Ago was originally published on globalgrind.com

