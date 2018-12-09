CLOSE
Daddy Sosa: Chief Keef Reveals Another 4 Kids and 4 Baby Mamas, 9 Kids In Total

This is the type of math that makes your head hurt.

Chief Keef must be stressed. It has been revealed the Chicago rapper has an another four kids with four different baby mamas that we didn’t know about. 

This is in addition to the previously known five children who call Sosa daddy. Bruh…

Reports TMZ:

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Chief revealed he’s fathered 4 kids with 4 different mothers who all want child support. A judge is ordering Keef to pay each woman $564 per month, starting in January.

The “Love Sosa” rapper could practically fill his own daycare because all 4 of the recently revealed kids are under the age of 5. Keef’s brood now includes 3-year-old Kamiah, 1-year-old Khalo … and 4-year-olds Khalil and Kirsten. Remember, all different moms.

Chief’s gonna have to tighten his pockets … ’cause he claims he’s a self-employed musician making roughly $9k a month with $9k in expenses. 

Condoms are cheaper than kids. Just saying.

Daddy Sosa: Chief Keef Reveals Another 4 Kids and 4 Baby Mamas, 9 Kids In Total was originally published on hiphopwired.com

